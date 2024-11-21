Tradewinds LLC. Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Shares of CP opened at $73.55 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

