Tradewinds LLC. Sells 1,598 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tradewinds LLC. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 57.9% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 217,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 1.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,747.36. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $98.26 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.72%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

