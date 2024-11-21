Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trailblazer Merger Co. I news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391.60. This trade represents a 98.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trailblazer Merger Co. I

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 78,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Trailblazer Merger Co. I by 27.4% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 471,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

