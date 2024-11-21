Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Trailblazer Merger Co. I (NASDAQ:TBMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
Trailblazer Merger Co. I Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trailblazer Merger Co. I news, major shareholder Aqr Capital Management Holding sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391.60. This trade represents a 98.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trailblazer Merger Co. I
Trailblazer Merger Co. I Company Profile
Trailblazer Merger Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
