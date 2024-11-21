TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 2.08.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. This represents a 32.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,958 shares of company stock worth $5,230,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,832,000 after purchasing an additional 202,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 260.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $16,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.