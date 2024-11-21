TransUnion to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

TransUnion has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $96.74 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,897. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

