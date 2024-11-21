Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

