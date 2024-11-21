Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

