Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Fortinet

FTNT opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $1,908,610.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,575 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.