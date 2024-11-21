Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 8,752 Shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 599,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 74,113 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,740,000.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSLU opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.93.

About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

