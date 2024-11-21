Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,141,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,180,000 after buying an additional 129,358 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 230,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.16. The company has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.85 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

