Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $7.66 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 168.1% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 31.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Southern by 34.7% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Southern Price Performance
Shares of SO opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
Southern Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.
About Southern
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
