Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 404,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Kroger by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,669,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,681,000 after purchasing an additional 83,258 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 492.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 320,816 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $3,826,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at $784,715.40. This trade represents a 32.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

