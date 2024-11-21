Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 353 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,012,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $288.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.28 and a 12 month high of $294.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

