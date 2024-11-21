TX Rail Products (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 142,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 38,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

TX Rail Products Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

TX Rail Products Company Profile

TX Rail Products, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

