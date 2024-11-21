U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $50.74 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

