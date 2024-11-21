Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

