Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.21 and last traded at $68.85. Approximately 6,313,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 18,246,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,356,000 after buying an additional 512,591 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

