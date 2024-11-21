UBS Group Begins Coverage on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $121.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.91. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45, a PEG ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.75. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 39.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 537,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,793,000 after acquiring an additional 152,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

