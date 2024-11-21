UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,219.49. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.46, for a total value of $4,342,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,473.24. This represents a 28.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,718 shares of company stock worth $5,407,218. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $298.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.43 and a 12-month high of $366.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.96.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

