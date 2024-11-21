Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $901,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Unilever by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

