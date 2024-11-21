United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ USLM opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.82. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $146.70.

In other news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $244,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,072.40. This represents a 18.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

