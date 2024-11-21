United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance
NASDAQ USLM opened at $139.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.82. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $146.70.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on USLM
About United States Lime & Minerals
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United States Lime & Minerals
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Biotech’s Bull Run Over? Examining Election Impacts
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stocks Generating a Ridiculous Amount of Cash
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Dividend Growth Meets Chips: Top 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.