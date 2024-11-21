Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $285.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at $231,910.69. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 147,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 107,203 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

