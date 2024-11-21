VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Activest Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

MOAT stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.35. 570,644 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

