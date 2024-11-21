Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $162.52 and a twelve month high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

