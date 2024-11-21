Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

VSS opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

