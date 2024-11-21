Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after buying an additional 795,987 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 133,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 3,850,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

