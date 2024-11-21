Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754,507 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $106,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after acquiring an additional 881,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.