Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $271.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $207.32 and a 1-year high of $276.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.56.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

