Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $335.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.18 and a 12-month high of $342.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

