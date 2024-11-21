Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,793,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,457,000 after purchasing an additional 142,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,908,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after acquiring an additional 149,680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,207,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,473,000 after buying an additional 50,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

