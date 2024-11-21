Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,700,000 after buying an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after buying an additional 186,989 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.3 %

VONV stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

