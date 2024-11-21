Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 932,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $74,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after buying an additional 112,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after buying an additional 111,503 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

