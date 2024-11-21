Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 724,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,081,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $542.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $415.30 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $531.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.