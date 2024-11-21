Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $235.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

VEEV stock opened at $210.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day moving average is $201.00. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $165.12 and a 52 week high of $240.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 132,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

