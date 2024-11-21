Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Ventas by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 198,978 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,749,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,870,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,924.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,231,860.87. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,815. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

