Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Lee Shavel Sells 1,000 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $280,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,163 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,385.73. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $286,490.00.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $284.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.34 and a 1 year high of $291.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 232.8% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

