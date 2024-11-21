VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Trimmed by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 397.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $32.12 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

