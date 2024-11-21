Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIPS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. Vipshop has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $120,182,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 179.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,984,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,896 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 155.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,483,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,902 shares during the period. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $25,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

