Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,143,561 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,263,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $277.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $209.60 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.46.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

