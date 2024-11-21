Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.51.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $700.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

