Webis (LON:WEB) Shares Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 67,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 314,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Webis Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68.

About Webis

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

