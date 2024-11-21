Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Spire by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
