Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Spire from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.81.

Get Spire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SR

Spire Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Spire

Spire stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. Spire has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 1,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Spire by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.