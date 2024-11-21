West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in National Grid by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

NGG opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

National Grid Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGG

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.