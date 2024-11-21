Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.05.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
