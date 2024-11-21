Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:HYI opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why SoundHound AI Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Lowe’s Stock Dip: Don’t Miss This Second-Chance Entry Point
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Tailwinds Drive Walmart Higher, Uptrend Shows No Signs of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.