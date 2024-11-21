Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Announces Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws

On November 15, 2024, Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE: IGI) announced the adoption of its Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws. This amendment reflects changes made by the Board of Directors of the Trust.

The Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws were put into effect on November 15, 2024, and are integral to the governance structure and operations of the Corporation. These bylaws detail the organization, functioning, and responsibilities of the Board of Directors, officers, agents, and employees of the Corporation.

Key highlights from the bylaws stipulate that the business and affairs of the Corporation shall be managed under the direction of the Board of Directors. The bylaws also outline the qualifications required for nominees for election as directors and the duties of various officers within the Corporation.

Moreover, the document clarifies the procedures for meetings of the Board of Directors, the establishment of quorum and voting protocols, as well as regulations for removal of officers, agents, or employees.

Furthermore, the bylaws specify the appointment and removal of directors, filling of vacancies, compensation of officers, agents, and employees, and the requirement of bonds or other security when deemed necessary by the Board.

The bylaws also delineate the roles and responsibilities of specific officers such as the Chair of the Board, President, Vice Presidents, and Chief Executive Officer, detailing their powers and duties within the organization.

Overall, the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws serve as a foundational document guiding the governance and operations of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc., propelling its commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective corporate management.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s 8K filing here.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

