Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 48,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 244,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

WEST has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,631.65. The trade was a 2.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NFC Investments LLC boosted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 4,044,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 588,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

