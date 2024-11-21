What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for ACRS FY2024 Earnings?

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 136.65%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, Director Anand Mehra purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 710,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,567.50. This trade represents a 1,537.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.