Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WSR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $730.37 million, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 121.95%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,128.07. This trade represents a 161.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

