Wildcat Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,020,852 Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,020,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Silexion Therapeutics makes up about 0.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Silexion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Silexion Therapeutics Stock Up 47.3 %
Shares of Silexion Therapeutics stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Silexion Therapeutics Corp has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45.
Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($5.87) earnings per share for the quarter.
Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.
